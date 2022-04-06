Symphony Orchestra concert a delight

The Boston Symphony has announced a cast change for its performance of Britten’s War Requiem. The BSO noted, “On the advice of her physician following news of her pregnancy, soprano Albina Shagimuratova has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the BSO’s upcoming performances of Britten’s War Requiem. We are pleased to announce that Amanda Majeski, making her BSO debut, will replace Ms. Shagimuratova as soprano soloist for these concerts.”
SPRINGFIELD — The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which staged a successful concert at Symphony Hall in October, will return to the downtown venue for a performance on Saturday, March 26, in addition to its ongoing series of chamber concerts at the Westfield Athenaeum. MOSSO was formed by...
Bring your family for an afternoon of music and learning with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra on April 2. The orchestra will perform a family matinee concert of Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf." Along with this story beloved by generations, the concert — an addition to the season — will open...
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A Night Of Broadway Music,” in conjunction with the Warner Theatre’s own Warner Stage Company, at 8 p.m. May 7 in the Main Theatre, under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg. The concert will feature music from “Annie”,...
A trained musician who has spent more than three decades in orchestra and cultural arts management has been selected to head the business side of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, one of the city’s largest arts organizations. Robert Reed, 57, will join the staff June 6 as its executive director,...
The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has grown and increased its outreach over the last decade to include beautiful performances at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium and pop-up concerts at local farmers markets across metro Detroit, but as it searches for the symphony’s new musical director, the organization had to do some soul searching, Sarah Calderini, the new executive director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra said.
This weekend's Vermont Symphony Orchestra concert is a must-go for two reasons — aside, of course, from hearing the excellent VSO musicians perform. One is that guest artist Stephen Hough, a UK-born pianist, will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3: a famously difficult piece played by one of the most acclaimed and enduring soloists on the circuit.
A unique partnership is coming to the Metroplex in April as Questlove, musician and member of The Roots will partner with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to narrate the history of hip hop and the impact it has had on American culture, the orchestra announced via news release. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning, and currently Oscar-nominated musician will take patrons on “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop” through various harmonies and melodies alongside the orchestra.
The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returned for the spring season on March 5 with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The concert at Mechanics Bank Theater opened with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which played the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
The Baltimore conductor has imported a rapper to improve on Schiller’s Ode to Joy. So we’ll be hearing the symphony with a new text?. You know, the [Friedrich] Schiller poetry is phenomenal, but it’s not relevant for us today. The word “Joy” meant something different in his day. Schiller was revolutionary because the idea of individuality and individual freedom was something very new back then. I [thought], why don’t we consider reimagining the text? With the same themes, the global themes of unification, tolerance, humanity, humankind, and joy. And what is joy really? So, I started this project called the Global Ode to Joy. And I had scheduled 12 performances with nine new texts, including texts in Zulu, in Maori, for New Zealand. We’ve had texts in German, Portuguese. They’re not just translations. They’re really reinventions. Tracy K. Smith, the former U.S. Poet Laureate did a version that we were supposed to premiere at Carnegie Hall. And then the text for Baltimore is done by my friend Wordsmith, Anthony Parker.
The English Touring Opera has announced Robin Norton-Hale as the new General Director. Norton-Hale, who is a multi-award-winning writer and director for theatre, opera and film, will take up the position from July 2022. She joins ETO from OperaUpClose, where she is Artistic Director & Chief Executive, having co-founded the...
“We need to understand where we’ve been, in order to understand where we’re going,” says art historian Dr Jennifer Sliwka towards the end of this film about classical western art that focuses on the Easter story, and it neatly sums up the film’s basic proposition. This parade of masterpieces, from the Italian Quattrocento to German expressionism and beyond, speaks for itself as a colossal achievement of western civilisation that, as critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston points out, is predicated around suffering.
On May 24, 2022, Tapestry Opera, in collaboration with Toronto’s OCAD University, will present the world premiere of “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.”. This operatic experience, by composer Nicole Lizee and writer Nicolas Billon, is based on Czch playwright Karel Capek’s 1920s, science fiction play “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” which first introduced the word and concept of “robots” to the world. Company General Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori conducts a cast comprised of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo, baritone Peter Barrett, countertenor Scott Belluz, soprano Danielle Buonnaiuto, baritone Micah Schroeder, and more.
Opera Zuid is set to present a new production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. The production will be directed by Ola Mafaalani, who makes her debut with Opera Zuid and will be conducted by Karel Deseure, a familiar face at Opera Zuid. The production will star Jan Wouters,...
