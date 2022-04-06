Our Favorite Gravity Bong Is $100 Off

We talk a lot about the possibilities of electric vehicles, but not nearly as much about how much those innovations might cost the consumer looking to buy in. A new partnership between Honda and General Motors might just be the answer. The new partnership, announced via press release today, will focus on, "future EV battery technology collaboration opportunities, to further drive down the cost of electrification, improve performance and drive sustainability for future vehicles." While the two are already individually working on moving forward EV battery technology (GM on lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state batteries; Honda on solid-state batteries), the pair have already been sharing information on battery R&D since 2018. The exciting (albeit obvious) perk of this partnership isn't just that two of the largest car manufacturers are teaming up, it's that the duo are directly addressing the need for affordable EVs to help make the movement truly take hold globally. Sure, we're always in the market for a sharp looking car that's trusty and efficient, but a partnership like this also makes the eco-friendly goals of EV adoption seem a little bit more in reach. Car company collabs aside, a Bell & Ross watch that's built three individual tachymeters (and then some), Arc'teryx's retooled Norvan LD 3 sneaker and a new flavor of Coca-Cola that tastes like pixels make the rounds today. As always, this is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO