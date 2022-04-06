ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

NYSP looking for 2 people in larceny investigation

By Michael O'Brien
 1 day ago

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police is looking for two people in regards to an ongoing larceny investigation. The two subjects pictured below could be connected to a series of larcenies that occurred over the past several months at multiple ShopRite locations in central Dutchess County.

If you believe you may have information regarding the identity or location of the pictured individuals, call Trooper Calabrese at 845-677-7300.  Refer to case# 10768166.

