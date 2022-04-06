Biggest study of its kind implicates specific genes in schizophrenia

Since the clinical outcome of patients with sarcoidosis is still unpredictable, a good prognostic biomarker is necessary. Autotaxin (ATX) and phosphatidylserine-specific phospholipase A1 (PS-PLA1) function as main enzymes to produce lysophospholipids (LPLs), and these enzymes are attracting attention as useful biomarkers for several chronic inflammatory diseases. Here, we investigated the relationships between LPLs-producing enzymes and the disease activity of sarcoidosis. In total, 157 patients with sarcoidosis (active state, 51%) were consecutively enrolled. Using plasma or urine specimens, we measured the values of LPLs-producing enzymes. Urine ATX (U-ATX) levels were significantly lower in the active state compared to those in the inactive state, while the plasma ATX (P-ATX) and PS-PLA1 levels showed no significant difference between these two states. Concerning the comparison with existing clinical biomarkers for sarcoidosis, U-ATX showed a weak negative correlation to ACE, P-ATX a weak positive correlation to both ACE and sIL-2R, and PS-PLA1 a weak positive one to sIL-2R. Notably, only the U-ATX levels inversely fluctuated depending on the status of disease activity whether OCS had been used or not. These findings suggest that U-ATX is likely to be a novel and useful molecule for assessing the disease activity of sarcoidosis.

