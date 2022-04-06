ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Biggest study of its kind implicates specific genes in schizophrenia

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts say the findings are a step towards understanding the causes of the condition and identifying new treatments. The largest-ever genetic study of schizophrenia has identified large numbers of specific genes linked to the disorder. Researchers found a greater number of genetic links to schizophrenia than ever before, in...

MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Freethink

Clues to schizophrenia and bipolar disorder hidden in the dark genome

Both schizophrenia (SCZ) and bipolar disorder (BD) are enigmas. Scientists have linked hundreds of genes to each of these conditions, but the genes alone seem to only slightly impact the development of the SCZ and BD. For example, an individual with SCZ-associated genes is only 7% more likely to develop the disorder compared to a person without those genes. This, in and of itself, is not unusual. It suggests that genes are necessary for the development of these conditions, but they are not sufficient to cause the conditions.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Gut Bacteria May Be an Important Factor in Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don’t respond to medication. Almost half of the U.S. adult population has high blood pressure — or hypertension — and about 20% of these patients have treatment-resistant hypertension. The reason why some people are resistant to treatment has been a mystery, but new study results show that a certain gut bacterium may be an important factor.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Oleic acid, a key to activating the brain's 'fountain of youth'

Many people dread experiencing the cognitive and mood declines that often accompany reaching an advanced age, including memory disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and mood conditions like depression. While searching for new ways to prevent or treat these and other related conditions, a team at Baylor College of Medicine and the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital identified a missing piece of the puzzle of how memory and mood are sustained and regulated in the brain.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how to activate the immune system's natural killer cells to protect against cancer and other diseases

New research reveals factors that control the interplay of natural killer (NK) cells—which are part of the body's innate, or first line, immune response—with tumor cells, viral infections, and solid organ transplants. The results, which are published in Science Advances and were discovered by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), could be used to help protect people from cancer, invading pathogens, autoimmunity, inflammatory diseases, and transplant rejection.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Research Reveals How SARS-CoV-2 Triggers an Immune Response in the Brain

A new study, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology and led by the University of Huddersfield's Dr Mayo Olajide, describes how the spike protein used by the coronavirus to enter human cells can have a similar effect on the brain’s immune cells as it does with the rest of the body.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

The nervous system: Facts, function & diseases

The nervous system is a complex collection of nerves and specialized cells known as neurons that transmit signals between different parts of the body. It is essentially the body's electrical wiring. Structurally, the nervous system has two components: the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. According to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Urine autotaxin levels reflect the disease activity of sarcoidosis

Since the clinical outcome of patients with sarcoidosis is still unpredictable, a good prognostic biomarker is necessary. Autotaxin (ATX) and phosphatidylserine-specific phospholipase A1 (PS-PLA1) function as main enzymes to produce lysophospholipids (LPLs), and these enzymes are attracting attention as useful biomarkers for several chronic inflammatory diseases. Here, we investigated the relationships between LPLs-producing enzymes and the disease activity of sarcoidosis. In total, 157 patients with sarcoidosis (active state, 51%) were consecutively enrolled. Using plasma or urine specimens, we measured the values of LPLs-producing enzymes. Urine ATX (U-ATX) levels were significantly lower in the active state compared to those in the inactive state, while the plasma ATX (P-ATX) and PS-PLA1 levels showed no significant difference between these two states. Concerning the comparison with existing clinical biomarkers for sarcoidosis, U-ATX showed a weak negative correlation to ACE, P-ATX a weak positive correlation to both ACE and sIL-2R, and PS-PLA1 a weak positive one to sIL-2R. Notably, only the U-ATX levels inversely fluctuated depending on the status of disease activity whether OCS had been used or not. These findings suggest that U-ATX is likely to be a novel and useful molecule for assessing the disease activity of sarcoidosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Promising gene target for specific language impairment

A study from the University of Kansas recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Brain Sciences identifies a new gene target related to specific language impairment (SLI). The discovery of BUD13 for future biological investigation of language acquisition holds potential for researchers to better diagnose and understand the communication disorder. SLI...
SCIENCE

