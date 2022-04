LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Loveland Police Department named an interim police chief weeks after former chief Bob Ticer accepted a job in Arizona. Deputy Chief Eric Stewart will serve as the department’s leader starting on April 2. (credit: CBS) “I am humbled to be selected to bridge the gap between outgoing Chief Bob Ticer and the next chief of the Loveland Police Department. It’s not lost on me that this department has critical work to do in order to strengthen public trust and to better communicate about the professional service the overwhelming majority of our police officers and professional staff provide in...

