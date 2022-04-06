ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bikers go to bat for child abuse victims

By Chris Sommer
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and already this month, there have been horrific child abuse allegations reported in North Texas.

There is a group that has the backs of kids who end up in such awful situations.  The international non-profit Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.), founded in 1995, has a mission of empowering abused children, enabling them to grow up unafraid of the world they live in.  B.A.C.A. works in conjunction with state and local officials who strive to protect children.  Members of B.A.C.A. refer to abused kids as their "heroes."

The Texas Senate has proclaimed the final week of April as "B.A.C.A. Heroes Weekend in Texas."  On April 23, a large contingent of the 28 B.A.C.A. chapters in Texas will arrive in formation at the Frank Crowley Justice Center in Dallas to honor children who have lost their lives as a result of child abuse.

North Texas B.A.C.A. leader "Attica" discussed their mission with KRLD's Chris Sommer.

