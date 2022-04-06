Masked Singer 2022 LIVE – Season 7 continues TONIGHT after show ‘accidentally leaked Firefly’s identity online’

MASKED Singer is back again tonight - but fans of the show may have accidentally been given a preview of what's to come.

Season 7's latest episode of the Masked Singer is set to air on Fox on Wednesday at 8pm ET.

Taking the stage tonight are Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy, and Ringmaster.

However, some fans of the show believe the identity of Firefly may have accidentally been revealed in a tweet.

Firefly has already made it through to the final from Round 1.

Masked Singer costume designer, continued

As a result, Toybina may create several variations before deciding which would be exhibited throughout a season.

Participants are given numerous options to choose from based on their history and what could fit them best.

Their reasons for wearing a costume vary; some have an emotional attachment to it.

Others, on the other hand, prefer to be able to roam around freely throughout performances.

Who designs the costumes on Masked Singer?

Marina Toybina created the series’ costumes. She incorporates celebrity and producer requests in addition to her own thoughts while generating early proposals.

By employing diverse stitching and construction techniques, each is intended to stand out from those seen in prior seasons and other iterations of the Masked Singer series.

Toybina drafts each concept with a pencil and works with an illustrator to make a digital version with a 3D look after researching fur and skin textures, historical dress, everything that could be related to each character, Deadline reported.

Producers go over each design and make notes on what needs to be changed.

Who won last season?

The winner of season six was revealed to be The Queen of Hearts, who was unmasked as the singer Jewel.

The Bull, who was uncovered as Todrick Hall, came in second place on the show's finale.

The show started out with 16 contestants before narrowing it down to the final two.

Who are the season 7 judges?

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have all returned as judges this season of The Masked Singer.

Clue reveal

Ahead of Wednesday's episode, the Masked Singer Twitter account revealed some clues for fans to get excited about this week's installment of the hit TV series.

Masked Singer is based on a Korean show

The viral competition program is inspired by the South Korean show King of Masked Singer, which debuted in 2015.

The candidates in the American series are dressed in full-body costumes, but the contestants in the South Korean version are generally dressed in masks and large clothes.

According to Insider, the program was such a smash in South Korea that it has been remade in China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Masked Singers don't get voice lessons

According to tvovermind.com, contestants on The Masked singer do not receive any vocal training prior to filming.

Unless singers are already professionally trained, contestants do not otherwise have experience vocally.

Show accidentally leaks Firefly’s celebrity identity

The Masked Singer prematurely revealed the identity of Firefly on Twitter on Wednesday.

A fan noticed The FOX show leaked who was behind the Firefly mask on Twitter, in a since-deleted tweet.

"Not The Masked Singer accidentally revealing firefly," @salmonskinrolls wrote on Twitter.

A YouTube video thew user screenshot already had over 660 views and 85 likes when it was deleted.

Audience members sign NDAs

Because The Masked Singer is pre-recorded, each audience member must sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) vowing not to discuss the program after they leave, according to Cheatsheet.

This prevents anyone from revealing the plot before the program airs on television.

Contestants must keep voices disguised

On the Masked Singer, to hide the identity of the person speaking, voices are heavily changed.

Even when speaking with the host, they must keep their discussions and exchanges brief, reports Cheatsheet.

This is done to keep their true identity hidden until the big reveal.

Can't miss episode

The Masked Singer Twitter account advertised tonight's episode on Wednesday morning.

"We're bringing #TheMaskedSinger party TONIGHT! 🎭" the account shared.

How does The Masked Singer work, part three

Certain performances are not voted on; competitors in an episode may sing as a group at times, and each show ends with the ousted celebrity singing an encore unmasked.

A smackdown round is included in certain episodes, except in the first and fifth seasons, in which the two least popular contestants from their first performances sing one after the other on the same stage, followed by a second, elimination vote.

Since the second season, the participants have been separated into subgroups and only compete in one of them.

How does The Masked Singer work, continued

Following the performances, the audience and panelists use an electronic gadget to vote for their favorite performer.

The show employs a weighted voting method, in which each panelist and audience member’s vote is worth 50 percent of the total score.

The competitor with the lowest popularity removes their disguise to reveal their true identity.

This process of elimination continues for a certain number of episodes until only three participants remain in the season finale, after which one is named the champion when they perform once more.

As a prize, the Golden Mask trophy is presented to the winner.

How does The Masked Singer work?

Each season of The Masked Singer has a different cast of celebrities.

In an episode, four to six competitors sing a 90-second cover song in costume for panelists and an audience.

Before and after each performance, hints – or clue packages – about their identities are presented.

A filmed interview with a celebrity’s electronically disguised voice narrating a video with subtle allusions to what they are renowned for is a recurring format.

The judges are given the opportunity to guess each singer’s identity out loud and record remarks in note binders during screenings of the clue packages, following performances, and before each elimination.

Who was eliminated on Week 4?

The March 30 episode saw Lemur go home and revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley. Judges had predicted that the Lemur was Goldie Hawn, Pamela Anderson, or Melanie Griffith.

Judge Ken Jeong was the one to guess correctly about Brinkley's identity.

Who was eliminated on Week 3?

On the third episode of season 7, Cyclops was the first to be eliminated. It was revealed that Cyclops was Jorge Garcia.

The next elimination of week 3 was Thingamabob, who was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

Who was eliminated on Week 2?

At the end of the second episode, Ram was eliminated.

Audiences were shocked to find out Ram was sportscaster Joe Buck.

Ram's identity was correctly guessed by guest judge Eric Stonestreet.

Who was eliminated on Week 1?

McTerrier was the first person to be eliminated in the season 7 premiere.

Pastry chef Duff Goldman was found to be the person hiding behind the dog costume.

McTerrier began his performance by performing Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend.

He was a member of Team Good.

Firefly revealed?

Some fans of the show believe the identity of Firefly may have accidentally been revealed in a tweet.

Click the link above if you want to see the tweet, but be warned that there's an obvious spoiler!

When is Masked Singer on?

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani, an American politician, and attorney was born on May 28, 1944, in New York, New York, and famously served as Mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.

Giuliani was the US Associate Attorney General from 1981 to 1983 and the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989 before becoming Mayor of New York.

He is a Republican Party member who is most known for representing Donald Trump.

What happened during season 7 filming?

Prior to the seventh season of The Masked Singer’s air date, Rudy Giuliani was exposed as one of the candidates to be eliminated.

Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly rushed off the stage in protest after Rudy Giuliani’s identity was revealed during Season 7 taping, according to Deadline.

It is yet unknown what costume Giuliani would wear or which songs he will sing this season.

Who has been unmasked so far?

So far, the celebrities that have been unmasked have been:

McTerrier, Duff Goldman

Ram, Joe Buck

Cyclops, Jorge García

Thingamabob, Jordan Mailata

Lemur, Christie Brinkley

Who has previously won The Masked Singer?

Throughout its six seasons, the following celebrities have won the Golden Mask: