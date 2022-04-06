Legion to host pancake breakfast

Related
Camp Tuscazoar to host Maple Days breakfast
The breakfast menu will offer all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, applesauce and samples of maple syrup. Meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the camp’s dining hall. Seating will be available at both indoor and outdoor tables. Face masks are strongly recommended for the health and safety of all involved.
Romesentinel.com
New London Fire Dept. to host Easter breakfast
NEW LONDON — The New London Volunteer Fire Department, 7063 Cornell St., will offer an Easter Breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 10. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children up to age 11 will receive a small chocolate bunny. The...
Abilene’s American Legion is Hosting Dinners to Help our Veterans
I've been to the American Legion Parramore Post 57 in Abilene on East-South 11th Street at least a hundred times in the last 30 years, and never have I had a meal like I had last Saturday. My brother-in-law invited me to join him and his family for a chicken...
Lima News
Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department sponsoring pancake breakfast
LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department will be sponsoring a dine-in pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the fire station, 215 E. Sugar St, Lafayette. The meal will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. The cost is $8 per meal. All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Boardman Rotary’s pancake breakfasts raising money for community
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Boardman got a tasty meal Saturday morning at Boardman Park. The Boardman Rotary Club is hosting its 39th annual pancake breakfast. The club served people in a drive-thru at the park. Last year’s breakfast raised over $13,000. The club hopes to beat that...
hiphopnc.com
American Legion Hosts Special Event Offering Veterans Benefits Assistance
Navigating the complex world of veteran services can be overwhelming for many veterans and their families. That’s why the Wake County Veterans Services Office is helping spread the word about the efforts of The Cary American Legion to bring in-person, one-on-one help to the area. Post 67 has organized a special three-day event March 17-19. This free event at the Herbert Young Community Center in Cary will allow veterans or their family members to talk with a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to help with:
PHOTO: Legion hosts first VFW meeting
The VFW Wake Forest Memorial Post 8466 sponsored its first Veterans Coffee and Outreach at the American Legion on Thursday. More than 30 people attended to partake of coffee and soft drinks along with food from Chick-fil-a and PDQ. Shown seated from left are Jo Dixon, Tank Dixon (service dog), VFW Post 8466 commander Joe Csuka and Hank Pierwola. Standing from left, Tony Attina, Mike Janssen, Bill Dixon, Stephen Haffly, Rich Heroux, Shaen McClure, Al Zack, Bill Wade, Ronnie Floyd and Doug Doster. The VFW meets at the Legion on the first Thursday of the month. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call Commander Csuka at 919-263-9522 or email cdrpost8466@vfwnc.com.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: NAACP Human Rights banquet, spaghetti dinner and pancake breakfasts
• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will offer a Lenten Young Adult and Adult Education Formation series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 29 in the church social hall, 306 St. James Lane. Childcare for young children will be available by reservation. For childcare, send an email to cbailey@dioceseofgreensburg.org. Details: 724-668-2829.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romesentinel.com
Clinton Chamber to host Networking Breakfast
CLINTON — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Monthly Networking Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row. Those who attend may network with leaders of area businesses and hear about all things happening at KAC. There will be complimentary breakfast treats and beverages provided by the art center.
Vinton Breakfast Lions host annual Bland Music Scholarship competition
The Vinton Breakfast Lions Club hosted their sixth annual Bland Foundation Music Scholarship Competition at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church on March 6. Thirteen contestants participated with vocal or instrumental performances, ranging in age from nine to seniors in high school. Pianist Latriva Pierce won first place in the instrumental...
Wendell Historical Society celebrates three milestones
WENDELL — The Wendell Historical Society celebrated three 2022 milestone anniversaries at its March ...
The Wake Weekly
Renaissance Centre to host Family Expo
WAKE FOREST — Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to attend the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Com...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: A century of service
Nearly 100 people attended the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering on Mar...
Corning Rotary Club hosting potato pancake and kovbasa dinner
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning NY Rotary Club is hosting a potato pancake and kovbasa (kielbasa) dinner in support of the Rotary International Foundation’s Ukraine Relief Efforts. The dinner will be hosted at the Corning American Legion on Thursday, April 7 from 4–7 p.m. The price listed is $15 per adult and $5 for […]
Monday’s Memorial Flag-Raising Ceremony to honor William Gill
WAKE FOREST — The Town of Wake Forest and a host of partnering veterans organizations will resume th...
Lions Club, Baptist church to host Friday fundraisers
FRANKLINTON — The Lions Club in Franklinton (205 Chavis St.) and Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Churc...
United Way announces Tour de Keuka 2022
(WETM) — Registration is now open for United Way of the Southern Tier’s 2022 Tour de Keuka bike ride fundraiser. The event will take place Saturday, August 6, around Keuka Lake. Bicyclists can select a 45, 60, or 100-mile course. The 45 and 60-mile courses will start at 9:00 a.m. while the 100-mile ‘Century Ride’ […]
HerbFest returns to downtown Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST — The 23rd annual Wake Forest HerbFest will be held on two consecutive weekends, April 2...
The Wake Weekly
Wake Forest, NC
945
Followers
248
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly
Comments / 0