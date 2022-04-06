Legion to host pancake breakfast

The VFW Wake Forest Memorial Post 8466 sponsored its first Veterans Coffee and Outreach at the American Legion on Thursday. More than 30 people attended to partake of coffee and soft drinks along with food from Chick-fil-a and PDQ. Shown seated from left are Jo Dixon, Tank Dixon (service dog), VFW Post 8466 commander Joe Csuka and Hank Pierwola. Standing from left, Tony Attina, Mike Janssen, Bill Dixon, Stephen Haffly, Rich Heroux, Shaen McClure, Al Zack, Bill Wade, Ronnie Floyd and Doug Doster. The VFW meets at the Legion on the first Thursday of the month. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call Commander Csuka at 919-263-9522 or email cdrpost8466@vfwnc.com.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO