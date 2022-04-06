ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Legion to host pancake breakfast

 1 day ago
The monthly American Legion Post 187 pancake breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The breakfast is held every second Sunday of every month at the American Legion Hall, 225 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest. Adults eat for $6, children under 12 for $1, and children under 7 are free.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

