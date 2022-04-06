Apple WWDC 2022 – what to expect from huge event in June including FREE iPhone upgrade

APPLE is preparing to unveil a huge (and free) iPhone upgrade at a special event later this year.

The annual WWDC showcase will reveal new Apple goodies, including fresh features for your iPhone.

Apple's next big event is just around the corner Credit: Apple

What is Apple WWDC 2022?

WWDC is Apple's yearly developer convention, where app makers gather in huge numbers.

Apple also uses the event to make major announcements about its products.

The event usually attracts thousands of visitors, but 2020 marked the first time WWDC was virtual-only.

And the 2021 WWDC event followed suit with an exclusively online experience.

Apple's 2022 will also be mostly virtual, but with a special limited-capacity event.

"Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community," Apple said.

"Space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon."

It's unclear whether media will also be attending.

There will still be a virtual keynote event, as well as educational sessions for app makers.

When is Apple WWDC 2022?

This year's WWDC runs from June 6 to 10.

The main event will take place on the first day, kicking off proceedings with a speech from Apple chief Tim Cook.

Apple's keynote is due to begin at 10am in California, 1pm in New York and 6pm in London on June 6.

It'll be available to watch online totally for free via the Apple website.

Apple WWDC 2022 news and rumours – what to expect

Apple hasn't confirmed exactly what we'll see at WWDC.

But the event will almost certainly introduce iOS 16.

That's the next big update for our iPhones, which will introduce a host of new features for free.

We'll likely see a public beta test of iOS 16 in the weeks following WWDC.

And then the general release of the software will likely land in late September alongside the new iPhone 14 launch.

We'll also hear about new software updates for other key Apple product lines.

This includes iPadOS 16 for iPad, macOS 13 for Mac, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch and tvOS 16 for Apple TV.

There are also reports of a new operating system called homeOS for Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers.

It's possible that Apple could also use WWDC to announce new products.

This has been the case at WWDC events in the past.

In 2019, Apple unveiled the 3rd-gen Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR.

And in 2020, Apple revealed the big upcoming switch from Intel chips to its own custom processors for Mac products.

The 2021 event didn't feature any new hardware, but 2022 could see more gadgets unveiled.

We could see an improved version of the recently launched Apple Studio Display, for instance.

