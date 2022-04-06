ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New McDonalds statue pops up with rude facial feature – but people are distracted by an even more bizarre addition

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE Ronald McDonald statue has a classic look, but there are times when the usual design veers from what we're used to.

Cassandra Thomas, a young woman who goes by chipotlegyal on social media, shared the bizarre look of one of the beloved McDonald's statues the franchise placed in her town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYw7z_0f19QhdX00
Thomas's town is obsessed with the boll weevil bug Credit: Tik Tok / chipotlegyal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE9Y1_0f19QhdX00
The statue concept is likely a nod to the boll weevil bug Credit: Tik Tok / chipotlegyal

In a TikTok video, Thomas began: "So today I found out that the local McDonald's in my hometown installed a new Ronald McDonald statue.

"And I only learned this through a friend who sent me the Reddit post that's going viral about it.

"And let me preface this by saying that my hometown is a dystopia of sorts, that is widely obsessed with the boll weevil bug because it ruined our cotton crops forever ago and forced us to diversify."

At the time Thomas made the TikTok, the post featuring the Ronald McDonald statue had amassed 20,000 upvotes on Reddit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ge60G_0f19QhdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2c1K_0f19QhdX00

And the reason for the virality lies in the fact that the statue is arguably odd-looking compared to traditional McDonald's statues, featuring an abnormally long nose in place of a clown nose, and four arms instead of two.

The unique concept was likely a nod to the previously mentioned boll weevil bug that Thomas's town is infatuated with.

Reddit comments reacting to the statue's appearance did not disappoint in their hilarity.

One read: "Pretty sure it's a homage to the Hindu God Ganesh."

Another jokester said: "Art is supposed to move you, and this does. It moves me the hell away from McDonald's and over to Dairy Queen."

"What in the insect with a dildo-nosed hell is that?" another mused.

"That thigh gap tho..." someone noted.

"Anyone see sid the sloth in that dude?"

"It's like the thing absorbed Ronald."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f19QhdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f19QhdX00

The real kicker was the fact that people thought this was an April Fools joke, one stating: "Oh! Good point! Hopefully it's gone tomorrow. Back to whence it came!"

Confirming the striking resemblance of the new Ronald McDonald statue to the boll weevil bug statues that litter her hometown, Thomas showed an example of a few boll weevil statues and stated: "These m***********s are every where. There's an added population of 100, solely from these freaking boll weevil statues."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peHh6_0f19QhdX00
Thomas stated that boll weevil statues are everywhere in her town Credit: Tik Tok / chipotlegyal

