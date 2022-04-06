ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Court date to be reset for suspect in Maury County triple homicide

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 1 day ago
Planned to go before Maury County's Criminal Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nathanial Pipkin will instead appear in court at a later date for the charges he faces in the murder of three members of his family in their Columbia home.

The hearing will be Pipkin's second court appearance, following his arrest on the day of the shooting on Oct. 1, 2021.

The rescheduled date was not yet available to be shared by the county's court system Tuesday afternoon.

Pipkin, 22, was arrested in Monteagle, Tenn., just hours after the shooting took place on Columbia's Double Branch Road.

At the scene, responding law enforcement found Kailee Grace Warren, 11, a sixth-grade student at Battle Creek Middle School, her mother, Traci Louise McNeely, 44, and brother Carson Glenn Pipkin, 20, shot dead in the home.

Jesse McNeely, 47, the husband of Pipkin's mother, was in the home at the time of the incident and was able to flee the scene and contact authorities, according to court testimony and reports from the Maury County County Sheriff's Department.

In the weeks following her death, Warren was honored by more than 150 people during a candle light vigil held at Spring Hill High School.

‘She is with God’:Community holds vigil for 11-year-old killed in Double Branch shooting

Warren's obituary, shared by Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services, explained that she enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved visiting the mountains as well as being in the water and on the beach.

During the hearing, Pipkin will either make a plea on the charges against him or a date will be set for his trial to begin.

Pipkin faces five counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted first-degree murder, and a charge of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is being represented by the office of Travis Jones, public defender for the 22nd Judicial District.

'Unspeakable tragedy':Maury County shooting spotlights continued rise in gun violence

Testimony shared by Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland and Lt. Roscoe Voss during a Nov. 22, 2021 hearing in Mt. Pleasant's General Sessions Court indicated that the local department was able to identify the location of the defendant's cellular phone, which led to the initiation of a traffic stop.

Pipkin was in possession of multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic shotgun and wearing a protective ballistic vest when he was apprehended by police officers, according to testimony shared by Voss at the November hearing.

Authorities found additional ammunition as well as a .45 caliber handgun and multiple ammunition rounds in Pipkin's bedroom at the Columbia home.

The room was described as being an entryway into the home by authorities during the November hearing.

Records of the phone's location indicated Pipkin, following the shooting at about 6 a.m., traveled by car to Nashville, where he visited a Planet Fitness located on Charlotte Pike.

He spent approximately 30 minutes at the gym before he began traveling south on I-24 toward Chattanooga.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

