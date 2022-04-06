ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Wilkinson County, GA
County
Johnson County, GA
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lackawanna FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following county, Lackawanna. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 AM EDT, the gauge at Parker Street Bridge on the Lackawanna River as of 1145 PM was 7.94 feet and remains above flood stage. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Dunmore, Archbald, Dickson City, Olyphant, Blakely, Taylor, Throop, Peckville and West Scranton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
WSAV News 3

Storms leave downed trees, power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the state Tuesday afternoon into evening, producing tornados and strong winds that left a trail of damage in their wake. Just before 5:00 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for portions of Hampton and Colleton Counties. The severe weather started […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Oconee River#River Basin#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 27 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 27. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, Water is covering the roads in old downtown area of Fort Adams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 49.7 feet. - Forecast...The river rose slightly with locally heavy rainfall overnight. The river is now expected to remain steady through Sunday morning before beginning a very slow fall. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.7 Fri 10 am CD 49.7 49.6 49.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Schoharie FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Breakabeen. * WHEN...From Friday morning to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Minor flood stage. Water begins to overflow into riverfront fields. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 11/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schoharie Creek Breakabeen Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 10 pm: 7.7 Forecast: Fri 2 am 9.4 Fri 8 am 10.5 Fri 2 pm 11.5 Fri 8 pm 11.3 Sat 2 am 9.5 Sat 8 am 7.7 Sat 2 pm 6.6 Sat 8 pm 6.1 Sun 2 am 5.8 Sun 8 am 5.5 Sun 2 pm 5.2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Passaic. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain continuing to move across the area. Urban and small stream flooding, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will continue in the advisory area. Between 1.0 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of around 0.5 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Milford, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Bloomingdale, Upper Greenwood Lake and Wanaque. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Meredosia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.4 feet, Meredosia boat dock floods. At 18.0 feet, City of Meredosia plugs storm sewer outlets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to near 18.3 feet by Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 16.8 Thu 9 pm 17.5 17.8 18.0 18.2 18.3
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy