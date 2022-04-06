Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lackawanna FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following county, Lackawanna. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 AM EDT, the gauge at Parker Street Bridge on the Lackawanna River as of 1145 PM was 7.94 feet and remains above flood stage. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Dunmore, Archbald, Dickson City, Olyphant, Blakely, Taylor, Throop, Peckville and West Scranton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
