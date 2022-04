Disney CEO Bob Chapek has not been doing well at his job. Since being put in charge of the parks and resorts division in 2015, he managed to anger and distance long-time fans of the product, but since becoming CEO of the entire company in 2020, his inability to lead effectively has been apparent. From wars with talent, to the absolute destruction of Walt Disney Imagineering, to the latest debacle over Florida legislature, it is no secret that Chapek has done little but bungle the opportunity he was given. If you’ve been following this website since 2015, as you would guess, we aren’t surprised.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO