Panama City Beach, FL

Paul Casto is running for Panama City Beach City Council

By Thomas Shults
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Paul Casto is running for re-election in the Panama City Beach City Council Ward 1.

Casto has lived in Panama City Beach for the majority of his life. He had his first job as a lifeguard when he was in high school, then moved on to become the city’s public works director.

Mark Meade is running for Panama City Beach City Council

Casto helped secure funding for the six lanes of Back Beach Rd. and initiated the public-private partnership for lifeguards at city hotels.

“I have a lot of history and experience with the city and what we need the most now is public infrastructure with the flood of northern visitors,” Casto said.

Casto said he wants to represent Panama City Beach because he love his home.

