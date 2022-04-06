ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron Builds On Retinal Disease Expertise Via Gene Therapy Pact With ViGeneron

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN beefed up its gene therapy capabilities after signing a new deal with the German biotech ViGeneron. The companies did not specify their target but noted it would be some inherited retinal disease....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Can a stem cell patch treat macular degeneration?

Researchers have shown that a stem cell-derived retinal patch survived two years post-implantation, and worked without triggering immune rejection. “What really makes us excited is that there is some strong evidence to show that the cells are still there two years after implantation and they’re still functional,” says study coauthor Mohamed Faynus, a graduate student researcher in the lab of stem cell biologist Dennis O. Clegg, and coauthor of the paper in Stem Cell Reports.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers study how gene expression changes in the brain in Alzheimer's disease

Although Alzheimer's disease is one of the most studied pathologies due to its high prevalence, the molecular changes that cause astrocytes, a type of brain cell, to become reactive astrocytes, manifesting a very pronounced morphological change in response to a stressful situation, are still unknown. Neither is it known why neurons in diseased brains have difficulty communicating with each other or with the astrocytes themselves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Pharmaceuticals#German
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

This is the Gene That Could Prevent Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons prevents the transmission of signals controlling specific muscle movements and leads to tremors, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems characteristic of this pathology. A team...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy for hemophilia A shows promise in phase 3 clinical trial

An international team of researchers has found more evidence that a new gene therapy may help some people with hemophilia A. In their paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the group describes the characteristics of the clinical trial and provides data regarding the effectiveness of the therapy. Courtney Thornburg, with the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Treatment Center, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, has published an editorial piece in the same journal issue outlining the history of gene therapy development for hemophilia A and the work done by the team in this new effort.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Retinal stem cell patch sees progress

A retinal stem cell patch developed through a collaboration of researchers at UC Santa Barbara, University of Southern California and California Institute of Technology continues to make progress in its bid to secure approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The latest milestone? Results finding that after two years, not only can the implant survive, but also it does not elicit clinically detectable inflammation or signs of immune rejection, even without long-term immunosuppression.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Novartis's Data Reinforces Age-Appropriate Development With Zolgensma Gene Therapy Study

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced new data from the completed Phase 3 SPR1NT study of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The data demonstrated that children with three copies of the SMN2 backup gene who were treated presymptomatically achieved age-appropriate motor milestones, including standing and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New hope for blinding eye disease gene therapies

New opportunities towards gene therapy and diagnosis for the blinding eye disease, retinal dystrophy, may now become available following work done by the Eye Genetics Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Institute. This work was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine today. The team looked at the RPGR gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science News

How gene therapy overcame high-profile failures

Gene therapy pioneer Richard Jude Samulski remembers when he avoided the words “gene therapy.” In the mid-2000s, he told people he worked on “biological nanoparticles,” even attempting to trademark the term. “We felt that was the disguise we were going to have to wear to go forward,” recalls Samulski, a professor of pharmacology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Passage Bio Culls 13% of Headcount, Prioritizes Gene Therapy

Less than one week after dosing the first patient in a Phase I/II gene therapy trial for early infantile Krabbe disease, Passage Bio announced it was cutting its headcount by 13% in order to preserve cash runway. Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were falling in premarket trading in response to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
biospace.com

New Data Reinforces Impact of Novartis' Gene Therapy on SMA

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare, autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease. It causes progressive muscle weakness and paralysis and is typically observed shortly after birth. It is caused by bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. Per the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the estimated incidence is 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 10,000 live births. There are four types, with Type 1 being the most severe. Most patients with Type 1 will die before the age of two if untreated.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy