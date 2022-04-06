1 hospitalized in Providence nursing home fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Providence Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Charlesgate Nursing Center around 10:30 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a bedroom in a fourth-floor apartment.

A man in his 60s was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with smoke inhalation.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.