1 hospitalized in Providence nursing home fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Providence Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the Charlesgate Nursing Center around 10:30 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a bedroom in a fourth-floor apartment.
A man in his 60s was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with smoke inhalation.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
