Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors approve ARPA funding request and setting a public hearing for vacation of a county road

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning received an American Rescue Plan Act Funding Request from County Attorney Melissa Larson.

Larson said the funding request is for iCrimeFighter software and smartphone app. She said there is a yearly fee they would pay that would involve all of the law enforcement agencies in the county using the app and program to put their evidence into. Larson said this would allow communication between departments and communication directly with the Attorney’s Office.

The cost is $4,500 per year, which Larson said would be slightly under what the cost would be if they priced it individually per department.

Larson requested funding for three years, which would total $13,500. The Supervisors approved the ARPA funding request.

In other news, the Board set a public hearing date and time for vacation of a county road. County Engineer Nick Kauffman….

The Supervisors also approved courtyard use permits for the Easter Egg Hunt, Summer Kickoff and 4th of July. A Sheriff Employee Wage increase was approved for Kim Perkins who has been a dispatcher for 36 months. Her pay was raised to $19.65 per hour.

Western Iowa Today

Adair County voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed beginning Tuesday

(Adair Co.) Adair County Elections Deputy Joshua Nelson says beginning Tuesday, March 29, you may request an absentee ballot be mailed to you for the 2022 Primary Election to be held June 7, 2022. Absentee ballots will be made available (in-office or by mail) no sooner than Wednesday, May 18. If you have any questions regarding the Primary Election or absentee voting, please contact the Adair County Auditor’s Office at (641) 743-2546.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
