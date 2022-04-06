Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

By The Associated Press
Aspen Daily News
 1 day ago

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. 8 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. 10:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula...

On3.com

CBS Sports reveals its never too early 2022-2023 Top 25 and 1

The 2021-2022 college basketball season is officially in the books after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the National Championship on Monday night. But even though the offseason is just hours old, it’s never too early to take a look ahead to next season. On Tuesday morning, CBS Sports revealed its early Top 25 and 1 rankings for the 2022-2023 season, and there are some surprising teams that made the cut.
SPORTS
Aspen Daily News

American League Glance

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd. Seattle at Minnesota, ppd. Friday's Games. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m. Baltimore...
MLB
UPI News

Tiger Woods at the Masters, MLB openers, NBA finales top weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, April 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' golf return at the 2022 Masters, MLB season openers and the last games of the NBA regular season lead the weekend sports schedule. Two UFC title fights Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., a boxing title bout between Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata on Saturday in Japan, and NASCAR and Formula 1 races also pack the slate.
MLB
Deadline

NCAA National Championship TV Ratings: Kansas’ Epic Comeback In Men’s Basketball Title Game Powers Turner Sports Broadcast To 18.5M Viewer Average

Click here to read the full article. Last night’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship nail-biter that saw Kansas defeat North Carolina 72-69 was the most-viewed NCAA Men’s Championship Game ever on cable television. The Kansas-UNC game delivered an average of 18.1 million viewers, based on total audience delivery. That’s up 4% over last year’s National Championship match up between Baylor and Gonzaga. It didn’t hurt that the No. 1-seeded Jayhawks staged the biggest halftime comeback in championship game history, from down 15 to a 3 point margin of victory. CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ telecast across TBS, TNT and...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For NCAA Women’s National Championship

On Sunday night, South Carolina and UConn engaged in a thrilling battle with a national championship on the line. The Gamecocks pulled away in the second half, beating the Huskies 64-49. Destanni Henderson had 26 points while Aliyah Boston poured in 11 and grabbed 16 boards. South Carolina wasn’t the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
Aspen Daily News

The Nation's Weather

Spotty flurries and snow showers will occur in northern. Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and eastern. Minnesota tomorrow. However, little to no accumulation is. expected with temperatures above freezing. A mix of rain and. snow will affect eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and the. northern and western Lower Peninsula of...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s ‘way-too-early top 25’

South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson knocked down 3-of-6 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. Meanwhile, national player of the year Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds as South Carolina toppled Connecticut, 64-49, in the women’s basketball national championship game. The win represented the second championship in program history for the Gamecocks. It also signals the start of the offseason, which means it’s time to look at the first projections for an early top 25 for next season. ESPN’s Charlie Creme released his way-too-early top 25 rankings and Iowa checked in at No. 6. The Hawkeyes return Naismith Trophy finalist Caitlin Clark. Clark...
IOWA STATE
Aspen Daily News

Terry Harpe

Terry Harpe passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Terry Lee Harpe was born November 5, 1947, in Charlotte, NC, to Donnie O’Neal and James Walker Harpe. He attended East Carolina University, where he majored in art. After a stint as an elementary school teacher, Terry worked for his father as a roofer. He would travel to the Outer Banks to hang glide from the dunes. With friend Cindy Booker he started and ran a successful sandwich shop, The Peregrine House, in Davidson, NC. In 1977 he moved to Colorado. With tack and carriage parts bought from Pennsylvania Amish he started the Aspen Carriage Company, which is still in business today. In 1995 he moved to Utah, where he and Bridget Ray started The Great American Bungee Company, offering bungee jumps from a hot air balloon. Terry moved to New Zealand and became curator of the Mystery Creek Agriculture Museum in Hamilton. He loved fishing off the coast at Whangamata in his boat, “Donnie O’Neal,” named for his mother.
OBITUARIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa at Bradley: Game details, how to watch, stream Hawkeye baseball

Iowa travels to Bradley to take on the Braves at 6 p.m. from Dozer Park in a midweek contest before this weekend’s series against Illinois. The Hawkeyes (14-10, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to Peoria, Ill., to face the Braves (8-14, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) after splitting their Saturday doubleheader at Michigan and then winning the rubber match on Sunday with an offensive explosion. Iowa redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after slashing .462/.769/.500 last weekend against Michigan. The Hoschton, Ga., native went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double in game two...
BRADLEY, IL

