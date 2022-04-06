ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty jumps briefly after bigger-than-expected rate hike

By Anita Komuves
 1 day ago

(Adds Polish cenbank decision, market reaction, trader comment) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The zloty jumped briefly on Wednesday after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected rate hike to tackle a consumer price surge, but soon gave up gains. The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points, twice what was expected, to 4.50% as it grapples with inflation that has surged into double digits due to the war in Ukraine. The Polish zloty firmed as far as 4.60 to the euro after the announcement but gave up gains and was trading 0.21% lower on the day at 4.6516 per euro by 1430 GMT. The size of the rate hike surprised markets, which caused the short-lived jump in the rate, a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "I have a feeling that the market was just long zloty, especially the offshore players were short EUR/PLN, so when they saw that the market cannot break below 4.60 there was some profit taking," he said. Hungary's forint extended its losses on Wednesday, while long-term government bond yields rose as the start of a European Union disciplinary action raised uncertainty over the country's access to EU funds. The currency weakened 1.07% to 379 per euro, underperforming its regional peers and adding to its steep losses from the previous session when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary. The EU's announcement was pressuring the forint and Hungarian stocks, traders and analysts said. Budapest's equities were 3.96% lower on the day, underperforming the region. Long-term government bond yields rose on the start of the EU procedure, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 6.45%, about 35 basis points higher than before the announcement, he said. The Romanian leu edged up 0.06% to 4.9410 per euro a day after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.00%, and said inflation would rise more than expected. Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.35% to 24.445 versus the common currency. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1630 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.445 24.360 -0.35% +1.75 = crown => 0 0 % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 379.00 374.93 -1.07% -2.54% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6516 4.6420 -0.21% -1.30% = zloty => EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.9410 4.9440 +0.06 +0.15 = n leu => % % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.5470 7.5425 -0.06% -0.39% = n kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.63 117.73 +0.09 -0.04% = dinar => 00 00 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1333.9 1364.2 -2.22% 4 100 .BUX Budapes 42054. 43787. -3.96% -17.09 t 72 00 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2094.0 2123.4 -1.39% -7.63% > 4 9 .BETI Buchare 12742. 12849. -0.83% -2.44% st 99 04 .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 1205.2 1209.5 -0.35% -4.00% P na P> 8 2 .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2114.5 2119.8 -0.25% +1.69 > 8 6 % .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 837.87 834.80 +0.37 +2.08 15 e 15> % % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 627.01 636.04 -1.42% -1.36% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 4.9080 -0.056 +492b -6bps RR 2-year RR> 0 ps CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 4.4800 0.0820 +402b +6bps RR 5-year RR> ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.0050 0.0820 +334b +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 5.9370 0.1510 +595b +14bp RR 2-year RR> ps s PL5YT= <PL5YT= 6.0960 0.1540 +563b +13bp RR 5-year RR> ps s PL10YT <PL10YT 5.5940 0.1110 +493b +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 5.96 6.02 6.03 5.29 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 8.10 8.27 8.26 6.54 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 6.43 6.53 6.51 4.90 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes and Ed Osmond)

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
Stocks fall after Powell says Fed could deliver bigger rate hikes, but end off session lows

U.S. stocks fell Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers could lift interest rates by more than a quarter of a percentage point in future meetings as they battle inflation that was already running too high before the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up commodity prices. Equities finished well off session lows, however, trimming losses ahead of the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
Dollar hits five-year high vs yen, euro sags amid Ukraine uncertainty

New York, March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday, notching a five-year high against the safe-haven yen, while commodity-linked currencies slumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine. Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander...
Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
CEE MARKETS-Forint loses rate hike gains, crown firms on further tightening hopes

BUCHAREST, March 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Wednesday, as investors questioned how far the previous day's bigger than expected interest rate hike could go to curb inflation, while the Czech crown firmed on expectations of further tightening. The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday, the biggest increase in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks. "The message remained hawkish, signalling further tightening ahead, aimed at ensuring both price and financial stability, which will ultimately depend on developments in the Ukraine conflict," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. By 1010 GMT, the forint had lost most of the previous day's gains, down 0.5% against the euro at 371.4500. "I do not think that with its decision yesterday the MNB already convinced the market that it is not dropping behind the curve and will really take all measures against inflation and will do so at all costs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding market sentiment was driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "However, under these circumstances monetary policy is not likely to provide much support for the forint." Meanwhile, the Czech crown was up 0.6% against the euro at 24.5600, testing its strongest level since Feb. 23, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Expectations of further monetary policy tightening were supporting the crown, with Czech central banker Tomas Holub telling Reuters on Monday that he favoured using rate hikes rather than more foreign exchange interventions to stem inflation. The Czech central bank meets on March 31. Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.5% against the euro while the Romanian leu was flat. Stocks were mixed, with Prague's blue chip index down 0.4% on the day, Warsaw's flat and Bucharest's up 0.4%. Budapest’s was up 0.8%, while shares in Hungary’s MOL jumped 6.4% in early trade after the company's announcement late on Tuesday that it would pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1243 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech <EURCZK= 24.5540 24.6900 +0.55% +1.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 371.450 369.750 -0.46% -0.55% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.7037 4.6815 -0.47% -2.40% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.9457 4.9445 -0.02% +0.05% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5740 7.5755 +0.02% -0.75% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.630 117.730 +0.09% -0.04% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1349.13 1355.22 -0.45% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 44735.4 44338.4 +0.90% -11.80% 1 5 Warsaw 2120.45 2121.52 -0.05% -6.46% Buchares 12765.0 12739.1 +0.20% -2.27% t 2 2 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1213.33 1222.73 -0.77% -3.36% a > Zagreb 2069.25 2068.71 +0.03% -0.49% Belgrade <.BELEX1 829.38 829.67 -0.03% +1.05% 5> Sofia 597.59 597.16 +0.07% -5.99% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 4.7130 0.2220 +497bp +24bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 4.2010 0.2640 +399bp +28bps R> s <CZ10YT= 4.0440 0.3570 +356bp +38bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 5.5700 0.0030 +583bp +2bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 5.5200 0.0650 +531bp +8bps R> s <PL10YT= 5.1640 0.0890 +468bp +11bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.88 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 7.85 7.95 7.92 6.34 Poland 5.96 6.16 6.18 4.46 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Editing by)
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend gains; Brazil's real flat after rate hike

* Rouble volatile as traders eye war, coupon payments * Brazil trims 2022 GDP growth forecast, hikes inflation outlook * Argentina Senate to debate $45 bln IMF deal * CEE FX weaker on stronger euro By Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew March 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks firmed on Thursday as risk appetite ticked up on easing fears around China's spluttering economy and ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Brazil's real was flat after an expected interest rate hike overnight. MSCI's Latin American stocks index gained 0.9%, joining broader emerging market peers, as China, a key Latam trade partner, signalled more stimulus, and on more signs of progress in diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine. While most Latam currencies firmed, Brazil's real was flat after its economy ministry trimmed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast and raised its inflation outlook, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and rising interest rates. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked the key rate by 100 basis points and signalled another of the same magnitude in May. "The aggressive hiking cycle will have an impact on growth and you're going into an election year, so you may see populist policies coming in. And if there is something that Brazil cannot afford, it is more aggressive fiscal spending," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. "This is the quiet before the storm... the aggressive (U.S. Federal Reserve) tightening cycle would mean broad dollar strength and a weaker global growth environment, which would be negative news for Latam." However, the negative effect from the Fed interest rate hike on Latin American assets is likely to be offset by more raw material demand from China, at least partially, Christensen said. Argentina's battered peso dropped 0.1% ahead of a Senate debate over a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund before a final vote that would help the embattled country avoid a messy default. The Mexican, Colombian, and Chilean pesos rose between 0.1% and 0.6%. Elsewhere, the lira dropped 0.6% after Turkey's central bank held its key rate steady. Central and eastern European currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.6% against a stronger euro. The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow and saw volatile trade offshore but stayed weaker than 100 to the dollar, with markets closely watching foreign currency coupon payments on Russia's sovereign debt. The country's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, after a sharp emergency rate hike in late February. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1459 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1119.14 3.53 MSCI LatAm 2404.75 1.35 Brazil Bovespa 111142.69 0.03 Mexico IPC 53662.89 0.47 Chile IPSA 4763.16 1.44 Argentina MerVal 88509.77 1.211 Colombia COLCAP 1536.45 0.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0776 0.26 Mexico peso 20.5807 0.25 Chile peso 798 -0.11 Colombia peso 3803.01 0.74 Peru sol 3.72 -0.03 Argentina peso 109.5200 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
UPDATE 1-Sterling holds at $1.30 as jobs data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday as strong jobs data supported the prospect of a Bank of England rate hike, while optimism around talks between Russia and Ukraine weighed on the U.S. dollar safe-haven demand. Britain’s unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9%...
