UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty jumps briefly after bigger-than-expected rate hike
(Adds Polish cenbank decision, market reaction, trader comment) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The zloty jumped briefly on Wednesday after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected rate hike to tackle a consumer price surge, but soon gave up gains. The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points, twice what was expected, to 4.50% as it grapples with inflation that has surged into double digits due to the war in Ukraine. The Polish zloty firmed as far as 4.60 to the euro after the announcement but gave up gains and was trading 0.21% lower on the day at 4.6516 per euro by 1430 GMT. The size of the rate hike surprised markets, which caused the short-lived jump in the rate, a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "I have a feeling that the market was just long zloty, especially the offshore players were short EUR/PLN, so when they saw that the market cannot break below 4.60 there was some profit taking," he said. Hungary's forint extended its losses on Wednesday, while long-term government bond yields rose as the start of a European Union disciplinary action raised uncertainty over the country's access to EU funds. The currency weakened 1.07% to 379 per euro, underperforming its regional peers and adding to its steep losses from the previous session when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary. The EU's announcement was pressuring the forint and Hungarian stocks, traders and analysts said. Budapest's equities were 3.96% lower on the day, underperforming the region. Long-term government bond yields rose on the start of the EU procedure, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 6.45%, about 35 basis points higher than before the announcement, he said. The Romanian leu edged up 0.06% to 4.9410 per euro a day after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.00%, and said inflation would rise more than expected. Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.35% to 24.445 versus the common currency. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1630 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.445 24.360 -0.35% +1.75 = crown => 0 0 % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 379.00 374.93 -1.07% -2.54% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6516 4.6420 -0.21% -1.30% = zloty => EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.9410 4.9440 +0.06 +0.15 = n leu => % % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.5470 7.5425 -0.06% -0.39% = n kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.63 117.73 +0.09 -0.04% = dinar => 00 00 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1333.9 1364.2 -2.22% 4 100 .BUX Budapes 42054. 43787. -3.96% -17.09 t 72 00 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2094.0 2123.4 -1.39% -7.63% > 4 9 .BETI Buchare 12742. 12849. -0.83% -2.44% st 99 04 .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 1205.2 1209.5 -0.35% -4.00% P na P> 8 2 .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2114.5 2119.8 -0.25% +1.69 > 8 6 % .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 837.87 834.80 +0.37 +2.08 15 e 15> % % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 627.01 636.04 -1.42% -1.36% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 4.9080 -0.056 +492b -6bps RR 2-year RR> 0 ps CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 4.4800 0.0820 +402b +6bps RR 5-year RR> ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.0050 0.0820 +334b +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 5.9370 0.1510 +595b +14bp RR 2-year RR> ps s PL5YT= <PL5YT= 6.0960 0.1540 +563b +13bp RR 5-year RR> ps s PL10YT <PL10YT 5.5940 0.1110 +493b +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 5.96 6.02 6.03 5.29 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 8.10 8.27 8.26 6.54 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 6.43 6.53 6.51 4.90 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes and Ed Osmond)
