OILTON, Okla. — Over the past few years, FOX23 has been reporting about local Vietnam veterans and their exposure to Agent Orange. The toxic chemical was used to kill branches and vegetation in jungles, as an effort to eliminate enemy cover. However, Agent Orange wasn’t just used overseas. Military members were also exposed to the chemical on military bases in the United States.

OILTON, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO