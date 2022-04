It’s almost time to dig the tuxedo out of the wardrobe and finesse your acceptance speech, as the biggest night in music is almost here. That’s right, the 64th Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and you’ll be able to live stream the entire event when it lands on Sunday 3rd April. If you're wondering how to watch the Grammys this year, allow us to walk you through the process, wherever you are in the world.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO