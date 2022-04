ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area could be asked this year to approve a tax increase to fund another expansion of local public transit services. The governing board of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, is scheduled to discuss a five-year millage proposal at its meeting Thursday, March 17, while also allowing opportunity for public comments.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO