Aurora police chief Vanessa Williams fired

Aurora's police chief, Vanessa Wilson, has been ousted after around two years on the job, the city announced Wednesday morning.

In a statement, city manager Jim Twombly did not give detailed reasons for letting Wilson go, but said "areas of the department need refocused attention."

“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback. To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” he said.

Rumors began circulating recently about Wilson's possible departure. An attorney representing her told Gazette news partner 9News Twombly proposed a strategy for her resignation, but said Wilson would not resign.

Wilson took on the role of interim chief early in 2020, and City Council appointed her to the position permanently in August that year.