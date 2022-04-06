ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: NOPD searches for man in connection to local car burglaries

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsoDR_0f19LXIQ00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who detectives say was caught on camera breaking into a car in the Warehouse District.

The NOPD has identified 33-year-old Adam Ebrahem Hassan as a suspect wanted on two counts of simple burglary.

NOPD searches for man who reportedly set someone’s car on fire

According to detectives, the first burglary occurred in 700 block of Convention Center Boulevard. Around 12:30 p.m. on April 1, a dash camera captured a male suspect entering the victim’s vehicle and taking multiple items.

While police were unable to identify the suspect, detectives say they were later able to pinpoint Hassan as the perpetrator.

Hassan is also wanted for a second vehicle burglary that occurred in Marigny just two days later. Details of the burglary were not immediately available, however, NOPD did report the crime happened in the 2100 block of Decatur Street.

Archdiocese of New Orleans notified of nun’s kidnapping in West Africa

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone who knows where Hassan is or has any additional information about either burglary is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online form or calling 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 22

nolaborn
1d ago

where all racist people saying it's only black teens doing this?

Reply(14)
13
Jake Tyme
1d ago

Don't drop this on Foundationals , this here is an 'Arab ' , an Alexander the Greek baby .What say you ?

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Nopd#Caught On Camera#Crimestoppers#Wgno News App
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy