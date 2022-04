The Environmental Protection Agency proposed on Tuesday a ban on “white asbestos,” the most common form of the toxic, carcinogenic mineral still used in the United States. Asbestos is resistant to heat and fire, making it a once-popular building material found in older homes, schools, and other structures around the country. White asbestos, also called “chrysotile asbestos,” is the only form of asbestos that’s currently imported into the US. The proposed rule would ban all manufacturing, processing, importation, and commercial distribution of the material in the major categories of products where it’s still used, including gaskets, automotive brakes and linings, and other vehicle friction products. The EPA says this asbestos ban would cover all of its current uses in the United States.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO