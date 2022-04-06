ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man sentenced to prison for crack dealing in Fayetteville

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – A 49-year-old Fayetteville man was sentenced in federal court for drug and firearms charges. Christopher Allen Coleman had previously entered a...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 8

Dale 1976
1d ago

thanks blue !!! keep up the good work!!!!! The law is the problem now. If they would go ahead and hang whoever is selling this stuff within the next month after they are found guilty, then we would have a better country

Reply
3
#-%+"*
1d ago

they should arrest all these people on it to.users are ruining our community as much as the dealer is.

Reply
5
