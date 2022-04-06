Giles Automotive And Subaru Of America Presented 20K Donation To Dreams Come True Of Louisiana

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Miss Cayce’s Wonderland and their customers donated more than $500, along with several prom dresses and bags of makeup to 3:11 Ministries Perfect PROMise. The money will be used to purchase makeup and accessories to help girls heading to prom. “3:11 Ministries reaches families and children that need it most, from their […]
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
• Imagine yourself in a bright teal V-8 convertible for less than the cost of a Hyundai Accent. This 1992 C4 Corvette has about 25,000 miles. • The car is up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and bidding is at only $9600 with five days to go. • The...
Dreams came true for two millennial Latinos when they cut the ribbons for their new businesses in Aurora. Edwin Arroyo was brought to tears when he spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new barbershop on Aurora’s West Side. The Zero Barbershop, 620 West Park Avenue, is a hard-earned...
After a week-long search for a missing couple merely found an empty RV in Nevada, the couple was located, but 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was already dead. For about the last week, the Las Vegas area has been gripped with the story of an Indiana couple who’d disappeared on an RV trip, Ronnie and Beverly Barker. On Tuesday, their distraught nephew Travis Peters told Las Vegas station KLAS that Nevada law enforcement authorities had “discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time,” and that “Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
CHICO, Calif., April 8 (Reuters) - A California law requiring grocery stores and restaurants to donate leftover food has been hard for local food banks and small towns to implement due to climbing fuel costs and uncertainty over who pays for food recovery. The effort to reduce methane emissions from...
Comments / 0