Click here to read the full article. Sipping iced? Us too. Tons of us around the globe prefer iced coffee over hot. There’s just something about iced coffee that hits the spot in a way hot coffee simply can’t. Lucky for us, a lot of today’s best coffee makers even have the ability to whip up a cold cup you’re sure to love. In addition, even cold brew is effortless to DIY with the best cold brew coffee makers. While these help us iced coffee drinkers save hundreds monthly and diminish a trip to the local coffee spot, there’s one issue we’ve...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO