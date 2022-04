After getting off to a hot start in Class 3A Northern League play, the Truckee baseball team has suffered losses in four of its last five games. Truckee and North Valleys matched up for a three-game series last weekend. The Panthers captured a pair of close games last Friday and Saturday before the Wolverines bounced back to claim a 12-2 win to close out Saturday’s doubleheader.

