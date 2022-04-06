Observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began the evening of Saturday, April 2, and will continue into early May, ending with the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. The Holy Quran states, “O ye who believe! fasting...
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
“The Pieta means pity or compassion, and represents Mary sorrowfully contemplating the dead body of her son which she holds on her lap.” ~ The Khan Academy. Michelangelo's La Pieta in the Vatican City- image by the author.
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials.
Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths.
What is a natural burial?
Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
Latter-day Saint temples around the world will gradually begin to return to normal operations as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, the Utah-based faith announced Tuesday, including eliminating face mask requirements and capacity limits. The decision to return to full operations will be made by local church authorities “based on...
“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
The fifth Sunday of Lent is celebrated by Christians worldwide this weekend, on April 3, 2022. On this Sunday during the Lenten season, Christians recall both the humanity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. (Next Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week; Sunday, April...
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
It's been nearly two years since I stepped foot in a church for Mass or Sunday service, but Semana Santa and Easter will always be special to me. As a Latina, I grew up in the Catholic church, and even when my parents were no longer active members, I continued to attend. I went to Catholic grade school and high school, and while I eventually found a nondenominational Christian church to attend as an adult, my faith was strong and unwavering most of my life. It was just a few years ago that I truly began to question what I had been taught to believe in. I eventually decided to step away from the Christian faith and the colonized view of spirituality that I held for most of my life. Still, there are some traditions that I choose not to let go of.
