Maryland State

University of Maryland to temporarily house Afghan refugees on campus

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The University of Maryland will be aiding in the temporary housing of refugee and evacuee families from Afghanistan in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the university announced Tuesday. The approach to resettlement is first-of-its-kind for a public university, according to...

Curtis McDonald
1d ago

how many homeless Americans are house there? how many Americans have they helped?

Maryland State
College Park, MD
