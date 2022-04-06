ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

How to avoid injuries and damage while digging

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here, so that means many homeowners are gearing up to...

www.woodtv.com

WAND TV

Urbana house moderately damaged in fire; no injuries reported

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana home ended up with moderate damage after a fire began in a bedroom. Firefighters said the alarm happened at about 4:13 p.m. Tuesday at 807 Hawthorne Drive. Crews were on the scene within four minutes of dispatch and found a fire in a second floor bedroom of a two-story home.
URBANA, IL
My Magic GR

You Can Now See The Soo Locks Up Close And Personal At Engineers Day 2022

For the first time since the Covid-19 Pandemic began, visitors will be allowed back to get an up-close look at the Soo Locks during Engineers Day 2022. If this sounds like something you would like to check out, put this date on your calendar. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24th for Engineers Day 2022.
CARS
CBS 58

No injuries or damage reported in Waukesha furniture store fire

WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Fire Department responded to a fire at Handmade Furniture in Waukesha Tuesday night, March 22. It happened around 8 p.m. at the furniture store located on Grand and Fisk Ave. According to fire officials, the small fire was in the back of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 040222

The rain and snow will taper off this evening. Most of tomorrow should be dry, and then we'll have some rain on Monday. (April 2, 2022) MiBiz: North Ottawa Community Health System, Trinity …. Jury deliberations in kidnap plot trial continue …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 040422. Michigan State...
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Sun peeks out in West Michigan after rainy Wednesday

Sun peeks out in West Michigan after rainy Wednesday. Automation still long way off for Michigan truckers. Ukrainian town of Borodyanka in ruins after battle. 2 killed in Roosevelt Park shooting in Muskegon Co. GRPD chief discusses officer shooting investigation, …. 1 dead, 1 injured in Roosevelt Park shooting in...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Dte Energy
Wichita Eagle

How to avoid drowsy driving

Avoid drowsy driving with these tips from AAA. Getting a good night's rest, doing your research before traveling, and driving with a friend are a few ways to stay awake and alert on the road.
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

How Boas Avoid Suffocating While Crushing Prey To Death Revealed

Boa constrictor snakes are famous for squeezing the life out of their prey, but how do they avoid accidentally cutting off their own air supply while crushing something to death? If growing a baby can interfere with human lung function, how exactly are snakes able to have entire corpses in the food tubes without suffocating?
ANIMALS
The Daily South

Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd

A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide April 8th – 10th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many West Michigan Families, Spring Break is drawing to a close but this weekend is your last chance to enjoy some big Spring family fun. Even though it has been rainy and cold, Maranda has some great family fun destinations that will having you enjoying everyday of this weekend. Check out her complete list of family fun below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fire chief says Ravenna church fire is a total loss

Byron Tollefson spoke with fire chief Greg Crowley, who said the building is a total loss but no one was injured in the fire. (April 2, 2022) Fire chief says Ravenna church fire is a total loss. Nonprofit study finds DEI issues for Kzoo city employees. Police investigate two officer-involved...
RAVENNA, MI
WOOD

Jewellynne Richardson from Grand Rapids is our 2022 ‘Remarkable Women of West Michigan’ winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March was a month like none other! Aside from celebrating women’s history month, and international women’s day, ABC 4 had the opportunity to highlight women making a positive impact on the West Michigan community. Throughout the month, we introduced you to four incredible finalists featured in our 2022 “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. Now, it’s time to introduce the winner!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WDVM 25

Local wallaby now home after hopping around St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A wallaby was seen hopping around a St. Albans neighborhood Wednesday night. Now the animal’s owner and a local pet rescuer say the wallaby is home. Pantoufle the Wallaby, who has both an Instagram and Facebook, was first spotted by Kaitlyn Pulliam Wednesday night. Pulliam posted on Facebook at 10:58 […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOOD

Local mom creates Crann Clothing, organic line for kids with sensitive skin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a local mom grew tired of hearing her kids consistently say, “I’m not getting dressed today”, she knew something was wrong. Karly Hiser, like many moms had heard this many times, and her son and daughter complained that their clothes were itchy, not comfortable. So she started researching. Was this a common issue, or was there more to the complaining? As she dug deeper into her research, she realized that most clothing is made with harsh chemicals and dyes which are irritants to skin. Hiser began working in her backroom, using her children’s shirts and pants as a model to perfect the sizing. She now works with manufacturers to create various styles, colors and patters while keeping skin sensitivities and sustainability top of mind. The clothing line is called Crann Clothing, and it’s changing the way kids feel about the comfort of their clothing. Read more about their sustainability efforts here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

