BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Earth Day only a few weeks away, the City of Buffalo is holding an "E-Waste Day" to allow city residents to properly recycle their electronics. The e-waste collection event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Engineering Garage located at 1120 Seneca Street in Buffalo. According to city officials, the event is a great way for those in the City of Buffalo to get rid of their old TV's, computers, or other unwanted electronic devices.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO