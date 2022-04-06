ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

TODAY’s Bayonne 9-11 Monument Unveiling Time Switched to 12:30 pm

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonne’s unveiling ceremony for the September 11 20th anniversary memorial has been moved to 12:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 6, due to the weather. The ceremony will take place in...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Putin’s name covered on 9/11 Teardrop monument in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE — The name of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been covered on Bayonne’s Sept. 11 Teardrop Memorial. The 175 ton bronze-and-glass memorial at the former Military Ocean Terminal was a gift from the Russian people and designed by Georgian artist Zurab Tsereteli. Putin attended the groundbreaking in 2005. His name is included on two plaques written in English and Russian.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Former mayor of Newark, NJ has no political shame (Opinion)

There’s no more shameless creature than a power-hungry New Jersey politician. And none seems as shameless this week as the former mayor of Newark, Sharpe James. He was a five-time mayor of Brick City but left in disgrace. He was convicted of fraud in federal court in 2008 having conspired to rig the sale of city property, 9 lots in all, to his mistress (he denied it was his mistress) for her to then resell. Tamika Riley made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from the scheme. He served 18 months in federal prison for the crime.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Government
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Iconic NJ Deli Reopening After Pandemic Shutdown

A family-owned New Jersey deli is gearing up for a long-awaited reopening, originally reported by NJ Advance Media. Hobby's Delicatessen, in Newark, announced in an April Fool's joke "We are open... ing soon." The Kosher-style deli — whose website says it was "established before you were born" — was bought...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Tv#Social Media
NY1

With BA.2 infection wave coming, health experts urge precautions

Nightlife is back. Classrooms are mostly maskless. Unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is on the court at Barclays Center. By one metric — cases per 100,000 people — Manhattan recently passed a threshold for a “medium” level of alert, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city has said that it will change its own alert level based on citywide case counts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Making $44,000 a year as a sanitation worker in NYC

The New York City Sanitation has all different walks of life. We have people that came from the Stock Exchange. We have people that never had a job in their life before this. People stop what they're doing and they end their careers and start up in this career. And there's a reason for that. There's nothing like a New York City job.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

$150K Powerball Winner Sold In Jersey City

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Hudson County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Downtown Toms River Spring Festival

TOMS RIVER – Join the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and the downtown businesses for the First Spring Festival on April 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. They will be kicking off the spring season with this awesome outdoor event. A portion of Washington Street (between Main Street...
New Jersey 101.5

The course that should be mandatory in all schools originates in NJ

What is happiness? It's where we want to be but do we really know exactly what it is? Wouldn't it be great if it were something we could teach our children?. That's what's happening at Centenary University and in just two weeks they have received over 130 applications from people looking to master the field of "happiness" with the world's first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies this October in a fully virtual format.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy