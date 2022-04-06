Wednesday, April 6th: Jared Hymowitz, Andre Moreau and Dr. Katie Fetzer, Kate Swenson

A series of New York City billboards across Florida takes aim at what opponents have called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law while promoting the city as a welcome place for LGBT+ people.“This is the city of Stonewall,” Mayor Eric Adams said from the steps of City Hall on 4 April, invoking the name of the city’s LGBT+ uprising in 1969.“This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused – not only as adults but also as young people,” he said.The billboards...

