Chesapeake Arts Center and Arundel Federal Savings Bank to host the 9th Annual Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament at Compass Pointe Golf Course in Pasadena, Maryland (on April 13, 2022). CAC’s largest fundraiser of the year gathered 104 golf players last year. As the CAC celebrates its 20th year of Building Community through Creativity, the Chesapeake Arts Center hopes to draw an even larger crowd in 2022. This year brings even more sponsorship opportunities, exciting prizes, a delicious breakfast & lunch, and a closing awards ceremony. Enjoy a day on the green and help raise funds for CAC’s creative arts programs.

PASADENA, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO