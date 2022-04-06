Wheel House for April 6

Baker Heritage Museum will have a community open house Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit. The museum is at 2480 Grove...
VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Parks is partnering with Landers and Kiss Country 93.7 to host 'Night in the Country' Sunday night. This is a free outdoor concert series that starts in Vivian. along with live music there will be face painting, animal exhibits, and plenty of food. The concert...
The Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church's annual rummage sale will be next weekend. The regular rummage sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, according to a news release. A wide variety of donated goods at bargain prices, including clothing for all ages, children's toys and gear,...
