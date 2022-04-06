ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 00:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Crawford; Talbot; Taylor; Upson The Flood Warning...

alerts.weather.gov

KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Orange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT A Tornado Warning has replaced the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeast Washington county. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Opp, Florala, Lockhart, Red Oak, Huckaville, Stanley, Stedman, Green Bay, Horn Hill, Onycha, Babbie, McRae, Beda, Beulah, Howells, Falco, Blairs, Wing and Estothel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

Storms leave downed trees, power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the state Tuesday afternoon into evening, producing tornados and strong winds that left a trail of damage in their wake. Just before 5:00 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for portions of Hampton and Colleton Counties. The severe weather started […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 0.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 0.9 Sat 7 am CDT 2.1 2.1 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Water levels along the Green River are forecast to rise again. Paradise is forecast to return to minor flooding Tuesday afternoon, with a lower crest. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 380.0 feet, Water rises over the skimmer wall at the TVA fossil plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 379.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 380.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Schenectady; Schoharie FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Burtonsville. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches Priddle Camp Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 7.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 6 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/06/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schoharie Creek Burtonsville Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Thu 10 pm: 4.1 Forecast: Fri 2 am 5.1 Fri 8 am 7.2 Fri 2 pm 6.7 Fri 8 pm 6.6 Sat 2 am 6.2 Sat 8 am 5.5 Sat 2 pm 4.8 Sat 8 pm 4.3 Sun 2 am 4.1 Sun 8 am 3.8 Sun 2 pm 3.6
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds have fallen below Advisory criteria, though will continue to gust at 30 to 35 mph into Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 23:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Hunterdon FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - For Neshanic at Reaville: At 10:45pm the stage was 8.46 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chattahoochee, Muscogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Muscogee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Georgia Chattahoochee River at Columbus affecting Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Lee and Russell Counties. For the Chattahoochee River Basin...including Columbus...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at Columbus. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28 feet, Minor flooding continues along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the 14th Street bridge. Portions of the River Walk in Columbus will be flooded around one foot deep and closed to the public. The Phenix City Amphitheater on the Alabama side will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday /10:45 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 27.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 27 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.6 feet on 11/17/1930. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Dallas; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam affecting Wilcox, Monroe and Dallas Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 66 feet, farm and pasturelands in the area will flood and cattle should be moved to higher ground. At 68 feet, Millers Ferry Park begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 65.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 67.1 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 66 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 13.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

