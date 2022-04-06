Wind Advisory issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL GRIMES...EAST CENTRAL BURLESON AND BRAZOS COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over southwestern Bryan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. Tornado reported near Snook near FM60 around 830 PM CDT. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near College Station and Bryan around 845 PM CDT. Wixon Valley around 850 PM CDT. Kurten around 855 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Wellborn and Carlos. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

