Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central San Jacinto, Chambers, Liberty, southeastern Polk and southeastern Harris Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Votaw to near Hardin to near Mont Belvieu to Friendswood. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Baytown, La Porte, Deer Park, South Houston, Liberty, Dayton, Beach City, Channelview, South Belt / Ellington, Highlands, Barrett, Cloverleaf, northern Clear Lake, Greater Hobby Area, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Shoreacres and Old River-Winfree. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
