Chicago, IL

Grains mixed,Livestock higher

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Jake Wells

Prices For Chicken, Ground Beef And Pork Expected To Rise Significantly

deli case at grocery storePhoto by Dianeduane (Creative Commons) The prices of chicken breast, ground beef, and pork are expected to go up again significantly over 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI that predicts most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
Food & Wine

Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says

You probably don't need the USDA to tell you that food prices are up: You've likely been seeing it in the news and paying for it when you go to the grocery store or dine out. But if you're wondering just how bad things have gotten, the USDA is here to offer some perspective — and last week, their findings were that things are still getting worse.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

China to buy more pork for reserves as prices slump

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday it will buy another 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves in its fourth round of stockpiling this year to support prices. Pork prices in the world's top producer and consumer have hovered at low levels in...
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

Metals stockpiles on London exchange drop to perilously low levels

London's metal traders are still reeling from the historic squeeze in nickel a month ago, but they may not get much time to recover -- inventories across the exchange's warehouses have dropped to perilously low levels, raising the threat of further spikes in everything from aluminum to zinc. The available...
METAL MINING
MySanAntonio

Bearish sentiments send oil prices lower for second week

A return of bearish sentiment has sent crude prices tumbling from highs not seen in almost 14 years. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange posted a second weekly loss, dropping 1 percent for the week after starting the trading week off with a $4 gain Monday. But sell-offs began Tuesday and accelerated with Wednesday's $5.73 plunge. WTI rose $2.23 to end the week at $98.26 per barrel. The posted price closed the week at $94.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Rig count jumps by 16 to 689 rigs

Despite constraints ranging from labor shortages to equipment shortages, US drillers managed to put a significant number of drilling rigs back to work during the first week of April. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has issued a weekly rig count since the 1940s, said Friday the US rig count...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam Production Still Lagging, Shoe Imports Data Shows

Click here to read the full article. Top supplier China saw its imports into the U.S. jump 40.9 percent year to date to 282.88 pairs, after a 30.7 percent hike in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom China to Nicaragua, US Apparel Imports SurgeNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesVietnamese Exports Could Be Linked to Forced LaborBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION

