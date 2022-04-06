ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIA seeking direct flights to Africa in effort to boost traffic

By Paolo Zialcita
cpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver International Airport has formed a committee to explore the possibility of opening more flights between African countries and Colorado. Direct flights to and from Africa are rare in the United States, and nonexistent in Colorado. Unlike flights to major European countries, like London, Paris and Zurich, passengers from DIA currently...

www.cpr.org

Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
