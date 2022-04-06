ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rockin' around with more wind today

8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p0qE_0f19GzUl00

Plenty of sunshine and still more than enough north winds still blowing through the desert today. Advisory level winds will focus especially along the Colorado River valley with breezy to gusty winds for most other areas. Temps will take a dip today before heading back up to near-record territory by the weekend. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more wind and an even bigger drop in afternoon temps next week.

