What’s Driving You Crazy? – The return of The Nightmare On Nellis
By Nathan Tannenbaum
8newsnow.com
1 day ago
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – At least these will be the final rounds of the “Nightmare On Nellis.”. And we do know that that’s not the official name for the project. The Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it...
Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.
Jean township exists quietly about 30 miles south of Las Vegas along a busy stretch of Interstate 15 heading into California. While Jean is a popular spot to stop and gas-up at a couple service stations, no one lives there.
HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada. Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to Las Vegas Metro police, a house party took a violent turn that ultimately led to a shooting early Monday in the parking lot of a Denny’s in the northwest Las Vegas valley. Police say a fight occurred at a house party, and after one group involved left the house, they […]
In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local casino company with several other Las Vegas-area properties marked the start Friday of a $750 million project to build a 200-room hotel tower and casino in a growing residential and commercial neighborhood southwest of the city. Red Rock Resorts employees and executives including...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a 41-year-old motorcycle rider and one other vehicle. The incident occurred on Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 4:47 p.m. According to police, the motorcyclist was riding south on Rainbow at a high rate of speed when the driver of a […]
UPDATE: Family members told WTHR that Ronnie and Beverly Barker have been found. Ronnie Barker is deceased and Beverly Barker is alive and has been hospitalized. The couple was located Tuesday evening on a mountain west of Silver Peak, family members told WTHR. Read the original story below. Authorities are...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police responded to a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning, at approximately 7:02 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Forte was traveling at high rates of speed, heading southbound on Sky Vista Drive. As the driver approached the T-intersection at W. Charleston Boulevard, they reportedly failed to stop, […]
On Tuesday around 1:55 p.m., a mobile home's rear wheels ran over a pedestrian who let go of the the passenger side of the vehicle at 3051 Highland Dr. according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Palms Casino Resort will finally reopen on Wednesday, April 27. The resort has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the state shut down all nonessential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19. In May 2020, the San Bernardino, California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bought the property from Station Casinos for $650 million.
After a week-long search for a missing couple merely found an empty RV in Nevada, the couple was located, but 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was already dead. For about the last week, the Las Vegas area has been gripped with the story of an Indiana couple who’d disappeared on an RV trip, Ronnie and Beverly Barker. On Tuesday, their distraught nephew Travis Peters told Las Vegas station KLAS that Nevada law enforcement authorities had “discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time,” and that “Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a crash near UNLV on March 28 was pronounced deceased on Thursday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. At approximately 9:15 a.m. March 28, a 1993 GMC Yukon was traveling north on S Maryland Parkway approaching a green light on E Flamingo […]
