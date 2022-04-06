ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The return of The Nightmare On Nellis

By Nathan Tannenbaum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – At least these will be the final rounds of the “Nightmare On Nellis.”. And we do know that that’s not the official name for the project. The Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it...

Vic Vega
1d ago

In the middle of the day I was driving northbound on Nellis from Bonanza it was narrowed down to two lanes with the usual orange cones up to Craig with the slow traffic.Not a worker insight. There was no reason for the lane closure. No work was being done... Can we pass some law that traffic lanes need to be open and no cones or restrictions until actual work is being done or to block an obstruction... a hole in the street at least.Cones placed only maybe an hour before working done.

NewsBreak
