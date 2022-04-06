ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest Confirm Return Dates

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToei Animation has had a rough go of things this spring, but it seems things are ready to turn around for the studio. After all, a new report is out that confirms several of its hit series are ready to return to the air. This comes after a hack forced the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Shares New Character Designs For Anime Special

Dr. Stone's manga might have brought the story of Senku to a close but the anime adaptation still has quite a long road ahead of it before it ends the story of the Stone World. While fans have to wait until 2023 to see the third season of the anime series by TMS/8PAN, a summer special is set to arrive later this year which will focus on the swashbuckling pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the television series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Focuses On A New Take On Luffy

Since One Piece first started over twenty years ago, Luffy has been the main protagonist of the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of Eiichiro Oda. While the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has yet to achieve his dream of becoming the king of the pirates, he's made some serious steps in capturing the crown within the world of the Grand Line. As One Piece continues, it's no surprise to see more Cosplay bringing Monkey to life as the latest amazingly brings the swashbuckler into the real world once again.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Breathes Life Into Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Dragon Ball Super might have just introduced Gogeta when Goku and Vegeta were introduced to the Legendary Super Saiyan, but the fusion dance spawn made appearances in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT respectively. Now, one cosplayer is bringing back the hairiest version of this brawler, who recently was able to make a big comeback thanks in part to the spin-off series Super Dragon Ball Heroes which has had no problem bringing back heroes and villains from the shonen series' past.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#Television#Animation Studio#Digimon#The Whitebeard Pirates#Toei Animation Hack
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Team Celebrates Anime's Success With New Poster

The team behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes is celebrating the anime with a special new visual! The promotional anime series for the card arcade games running in Japan has gone on for far longer than fans ever could have expected. Debuting a few years ago with its first season of episodes taking on the Prison Planet arc, the series has since gone through two whole seasons and is now getting ready for its third slate of episodes with a brand new arc kicking it all off. It's clear that there are no signs of slowing down for the promotional anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Next Update Release Date

The latest update for Marvel's Avengers finally has a release date. Earlier this month, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that a new patch for the ongoing superhero action game would be rolling out on March 24th. However, as this date approached, Crystal Dynamics announced at the last minute that the update would instead need to be delayed to a later time. And while no specific release window was given following this delay, luckily, the change in launch dates isn't a drastic one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin's Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

One Piece and Digimon Delay New Episodes Following Toei Animation Hack

When reports surfaced that Toei Animation had been hacked, few expected the consequences that would come. Several shows have already delayed new episodes thanks to the ordeal, and now, it turns out more are joining the list. An update has confirmed One Piece is joining the growing list of delays, and Digimon is ready to jump on the wagon for what it's worth.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Editors Confirm a Huge Announcement Is About to Drop

One Piece fans are used to weekly updates on the Straw Hat crew, so you can see why the gang is out of sorts right now. With the anime on a break alongside the manga, all eyes are on the series' next update. One Piece promises to deliver something big when its next chapter goes live, and now a new update confirms its team will make a big announcement about One Piece this coming week.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight Is Getting Review-Bombed on IMDb

Marvel's Moon Knight is getting review-bombed on IMDB. Now, this isn't your typical fandom squabble but instead a reaction to a quick moment in Episode 1. People noticed that Ethan Hawke's character mentioned the Armenian genocide during a list of bad events from the past that Ammit would have prevented. That led to people ranking it lowly on IMDB. Usually, this practice is tied to people just not enjoying the show or carrying the banner for a competitor but that's not the case here. Multiple people on Twitter have noted the action and there's been no response by Marvel about this yet. Still, fans are very confused to log onto the database and see Moon Knight inundated with so many low scores.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Tease One Fighter's Return in New Draft

Dragon Ball Super is on the road to a new chapter, and that means the manga is hyping up fans for what's to come. After all, Goku is taking on Gas these days, and our Saiyan is desperate to defeat the villain like his father before he did. Now, a new draft of the chapter has gone live, and it even teases the return of an unexpected warrior in this arc.
COMICS
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Sets Up for Season 2's Debut With Raphtalia

One awesome The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay is getting ready for the anime's return with Season 2 with one great take on Raphtalia! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series first made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was such an instant hit with fans that it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be returning with not one, but two new seasons someday. Following a couple of unexpected delays over the course of its production, that actual someday is now nearer that ever as Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere as part of the new slate of Spring 2022 anime releases.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Shares New Straw Hat Designs for One Piece: Red

One Piece has revealed a look at the new designs for the Straw Hats showing up in the new One Piece: Red movie! Fans of Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise have quite a lot to be excited for over the next year as both the manga and anime releases are heating up right at the same time. Adding to this already impressive stature for the franchise is the fact that it will also be returning for a brand new feature film later this Summer in Japan as well. But there's still so much that is left to reveal about what to expect from it.
COMICS
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Classic Action Film Makes Surprising Surge on Netflix

One of the great things about streaming services is that, because of their rich catalogs of entertainment offerings, there's virtually no shortage of entertainment and not just new releases. Much loved classics and less current releases are also right at our fingertips and this week, a classic Keanu Reeves action film is among those that fans have been reaching for, virtually. John Wick Chapter 2 is making a surprising surge on Netflix's global top 10 for the week, coming in at the number 5 spot having been watched for 7.8 million hours this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

A quixotic quest for the ultimate Dragon Ball power-level answers

In 1907, a Massachusetts physician named Duncan MacDougall performed several experiments on dying dogs and people. MacDougall hoped to weigh his subjects’ souls as they died, measuring their wasting bodies on precisely calibrated scales. In the end, one of the dogs lost weight, and five of the people lost and gained weight in unpredictable ways. But one subject lost 21 grams at the moment of death. After millennia of evolution from the pneuma in The Iliad and qi of ancient Chinese humoral medicine, this figure of 21 grams was the first attempt at quantifying the vital force of a human being. MacDougall was never able to put any more dying people on his scales, and his experiments were fundamentally flawed, of course, but his dismal nonsense represents an attempt to bridge the gap not only between the quantitative and the qualitative but between the profane and the sacred, between the known and the felt. It’s hard to blame people for being tempted by Promethean power: they learn the error of their ways, one way or another.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fujiko Fujio, Doraemon Co-Creator and Iconic Manga Creator, Dies at 88

Today, the manga community is mourning one of its greatest talents. Fujiko Fujio, the co-creator of Doraemon and other top manga series, has passed away. The beloved artist was 88 years old. According to reports, Fujio passed away at his home in Tokyo. Police were called to the artist's address,...
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Netflix confirms Elite season five return date – but fans are complaining

Netflix's dramatic teen series Elite has confirmed the return date for series five – and fans will be delighted to hear that it's out sooner than you think!. The streaming giant shared the news of its airdate on Twitter, writing: "No rules. No labels. No control. Here is your first look at Elite Season 5, premiering April 8."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy