Mortgage applications down 41% from last year as rates soar

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

A pplications for mortgages tumbled 6.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis last week as potential homebuyers felt the sting of rising mortgage rates.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications are at their lowest level since the spring of 2019. Total application volume is off 41% from a year ago as the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightens and drives mortgage rates higher.

This week, the rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose above 5%. According to Mortgage News Daily , the average rate is now at 5.02% — the highest rate for a 30-year mortgage since rates crossed beyond 5% for a couple of days in 2018 and, before that, 2011.

“As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019. The refinance share of all applications dipped to 38.8%, down from 51% a year ago,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

MORTGAGE RATES CROSS 5% FOR FIRST TIME IN YEARS, HURTING AFFORDABILITY

Mortgage rates have been soaring upward since the start of the year, when it became apparent that inflation was rising fast and, as a result, the Fed would have to take a more aggressive tack in hiking its interest rate target. The central bank recently raised its interest rate target by a quarter percentage point, and a half-percentage point hike is expected after its May meeting. The Fed targets very short-term rates, but its actions indirectly influence rates on longer-term securities, such as mortgages.

The likelihood of the more aggressive rate hike occurring is pegged at more than 76%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which calculates the probability using Fed fund futures contract prices.

New home sales fell 2% in February to 772,000, according to a report from the Census Bureau released on Wednesday. The news comes after sales dropped 4.5% in January, a larger decline than predicted.

Inflation has been dinging consumers across the country, which has prompted the Fed to act more decisively. Consumer prices grew by 7.9% in the 12 months ending in February, the quickest pace of inflation since 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
Money

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Ease Lower | March 21, 2022

Average mortgage rates took a step back to start the week. Homebuyers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage should see rates averaging 4.887%, a decrease of 0.068 percentage points from the end of last week. For homeowners planning to refinance a current mortgage, the rate on a 30-year refi will be around 4.997%, down 0.092 percentage points.
24/7 Wall St.

The Mortgage Rate in America Every Year Since 1972

After four months of steady increase, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked at 4.91% on March 28, 2022 – the highest figure in over two years. The increase comes as the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, for the first time in three years, and scaling back its holdings of mortgage-backed securities. […]
WashingtonExaminer

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

