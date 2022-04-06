Power restored in Marion, Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
Part I: Part II: LOST COVE, NC. (WJHL) — Back in the mountains above Erwin stand the remains of a town long abandoned and sometimes forgotten. For nearly 100 years, Lost Cove stood in proud isolation. A once thriving community in the mountains between Unicoi County, Tennessee and Yancey County, North Carolina. For nearly 50 […]
A natural gas power plant project in eastern Virginia has been scrapped by its planned builder. Chickahominy Power LLC announced that the plant project development effort in Charles City County “has been terminated,” with plans to relocate the project in Ohio, West Virginia or both. The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
In a few weeks, thousands of teenagers in Hampton Roads, Virginia will walk across the stage to accept their high school diplomas. But one student is racing to court in hopes of getting their name legally changed in time for the ceremony.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
Virginia is no stranger to black bears, but most of the time, when residents see these creatures, it’s on a hiking trail or in a wooded area – not in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. According to NPS, there are somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 black bears...
(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
Attorney General Jason Miyares -- in association with Governor Glenn Youngkin -- has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
There is more good news for many Virginians as universal masking is recommended for just four out of 129 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Courtesy of Pedro Vera (CC 2.0) Flags in Virginia will fly half-staff on April 6 “in respect and memory” of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton who was killed in the line of duty, an order from Governor Glenn Youngkin announced.
