On3 top-50 cornerback Daniel Harris visiting Georgia

A month after visiting Georgia, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep cornerback Daniel Harris is headed back to Athens this weekend for another visit.

Harris is the No. 248 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 30 cornerback and the No. 54 junior prospect in Florida.

According to the Industry Comparison, On3 is significantly higher on him than the rest of the recruiting world, though. In the most recent On300 ranking, Harris was tabbed as the country’s No. 48 prospect, No. 6 cornerback and No. 9 player in Florida.

Daniel Harris has strong ties in Athens

This trip will be just his second ever to Georgia after a trip on March 8. At that point, he had just received an offer from defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who was hired away from Rutgers. Brown, though, already had an existing relationship with Harris that put the Bulldogs in a strong early position.

“I’ve been in touch with Georgia for a little minute now,” Harris told On3’s DawgsHQ. “As soon as Coach Fran Brown got the new job, I knew they were going to offer because our relationship is really close. We talk almost every day. I knew him from Rutgers. He’s a great coach and person, and he’ll recruit you until he gets you. Georgia will be a good fit for him and his coaching.”

It was welcomed news for the 6-foot-2 cornerback.

“I was excited and would consider it a school I would go to,” Harris said. “I know their defense is the strength of their team. They shut down the Alabama offense. I like how they play their defensive backs and win.”

A handful of other programs are in the mix with Harris, including Ohio State, where he visited last weekend. But right now, it’s the Bulldogs who lead in his recruitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). Currently, it gives Georgia a 47.4 percent chance of securing his commitment.