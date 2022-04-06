ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

10 people displaced after multiple fires in Aurora

9News
 1 day ago

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

9NEWS

Man dies after being hit in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A person is dead after they were hit by a car as they were walking across South Buckley Road on Sunday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Police believe that around 9:37 p.m. on Sunday at least one car was traveling north on South...
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton Police Find Possible Kidnapping Victim Rylee Heinz

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police says they found a possible kidnap victim. Police are asked the public earlier on Tuesday to help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz. Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police) At around 4:45 p.m., Heinz reportedly reached out to a friend who then called police. Police say they confirmed Heinz is safe. Brighton Police need help locating a possible kidnapping victim: https://t.co/n9JWVOBztb — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) April 5, 2022 Further details about the investigation have not been released.
BRIGHTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Plane crash reported near Loveland

Update: Reported plane crash in Colorado determined to be a false alarm Firefighters on Sunday were responding to a reported plane crash near Loveland. Larimer County Sheriff's Office says that the crash is involving a single-engine airplane in the area of Masonville. The report came from Denver TRACON (FAA). A lieutenant with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said crews were working to pinpoint where the plane crashed. No other details were immediately available. This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Two killed in Fremont County crash

Fremont County, Colo. — Two people are dead following a crash on Saturday in Fremont County. Colorado State Patrol said a 79-year-old Denver man was driving on Highway 115 in a Subaru when he drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with an SUV. The Driver of the Subaru was killed. The Driver of the […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Plane reported missing in Larimer County, landed safely in Wyoming, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A small single-engine plane that was reported missing Sunday morning in the Masonville area has been located safely, according to officials. Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and Poudre Fire Authority searched for a reported plane crash in the Masonville area Sunday morning after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed at roadside memorial on death anniversary

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
WINDSOR, CO
9News

2 seriously injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Aurora Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street. The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AURORA, CO

