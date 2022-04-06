10 people displaced after multiple fires in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A person is dead after they were hit by a car as they were walking across South Buckley Road on Sunday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Police believe that around 9:37 p.m. on Sunday at least one car was traveling north on South...
In Peru, there's a race to save any survivors after a deadly landslide buried several and destroyed dozens of homes. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how rescuers are now putting themselves in danger in hopes of finding anyone alive. March 17, 2022.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament.
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl.
(credit: CBS)
“Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.”
Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family.
Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter.
(credit: Brighton Police)
According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
According to a press release from Colorado State Patrol, the chase of a suspect resulted in one death and another injury, also closing US Highway 85 in both directions. UPDATE: This highway has since reopened. At about 2:45 PM on Thursday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol joined the effort to stop...
Human remains were found in a remote area in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. Crews from Golden Fire and Rescue, Alpine Rescue, and the sheriff's department are assisting on recovering the remains in the area of tunnel two on Highway 6, the tweet said.
A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned. Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday "for a report of a student who had been burned on campus."
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police says they found a possible kidnap victim. Police are asked the public earlier on Tuesday to help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz.
Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police)
At around 4:45 p.m., Heinz reportedly reached out to a friend who then called police. Police say they confirmed Heinz is safe.
Brighton Police need help locating a possible kidnapping victim: https://t.co/n9JWVOBztb
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) April 5, 2022
Further details about the investigation have not been released.
Update: Reported plane crash in Colorado determined to be a false alarm
Firefighters on Sunday were responding to a reported plane crash near Loveland.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office says that the crash is involving a single-engine airplane in the area of Masonville. The report came from Denver TRACON (FAA).
A lieutenant with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said crews were working to pinpoint where the plane crashed.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.
All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
Fremont County, Colo. — Two people are dead following a crash on Saturday in Fremont County. Colorado State Patrol said a 79-year-old Denver man was driving on Highway 115 in a Subaru when he drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with an SUV. The Driver of the Subaru was killed. The Driver of the […]
LOVELAND, Colo. — A small single-engine plane that was reported missing Sunday morning in the Masonville area has been located safely, according to officials. Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and Poudre Fire Authority searched for a reported plane crash in the Masonville area Sunday morning after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft.
WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Aurora Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street. The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0