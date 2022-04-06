ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James’ wasted Lakers year and the 4 worst seasons of his career, ranked

By Jeremy Chua
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has carved out a legendary career and is undoubtedly in the GOAT conversation as he wraps up his 19th NBA season. He has also racked up countless awards and has dominated the competition from an individual standpoint even up to this day. At the age...

clutchpoints.com

ClutchPoints

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James reveals 1 current NBA player he most wants to play with

During his NBA career, LeBron James has played with the good (e.g. peak Dwyane Wade and young Kyrie Irving), the bad (e.g. washed-up Shaq and washed-up-from-being-washed-up Mike Bibby), and the ugly (e.g. Russell Westbrook and Russell Westbrook for a second time). But there is one current player James has yet to team up with and would really like to.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s shocking Masters decision, revealed

The 2022 Masters are just a day away, with excitement building, mainly around the arrival of star golfer Tiger Woods, who plans to participate. Woods’ presence is huge for the sport, as he is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. However, the absence of another one of golf’s stars, Phil Mickelson, is notable as well. Mickelson ruffled feathers with his comments about the rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, prompting the six-time major champion to step away from the sport indefinitely after a lengthy apology. Many speculated about Mickelson’s status for the 2022 Masters, though it was announced in late-March that he would not be participating. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced a shocking decision made by Mickelson on his Masters status, as reported by ESPN.
GOLF
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Eligible For A 2 Year, $97 Million Extension With The Lakers: LeBron Could Be In LA Till 2025

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in yet another disappointing out for them. This is the second season since LeBron has joined the Lakers that the team has missed out on the NBA playoffs entirely. Other than the one championship season, it has not been a very successful stint for LeBron in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 clear signs that show LeBron James prioritized scoring title over winning

Is it possible that LeBron James has been prioritizing winning a scoring title over winning games? That sounds somewhat insane, as it appears to call into question his integrity. I have been a fan of James’ for a very long time. For years, I have been arguing that he is the greatest player of all-time. My argument typically surrounded itself in James’ longevity, ability to win titles with three different franchises, and the fact that he can play all five positions offensively, and guard all five positions if needed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
